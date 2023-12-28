Major Drug Bust at Karachi International Airport: Amphetamine Worth Rs60 Million Seized

In a major drug bust at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, officials from the Pakistan Collectorate of Customs seized narcotics estimated to be worth Rs60 million in the international market. The passenger, identified as Sikandar Zeb, was en route to Jeddah via Sarin Air flight number ER 811 when 1,150 grams of the potent drug amphetamine were discovered concealed in his luggage.

Continued Efforts Against Drug Trafficking

This case echoes a familiar narrative of an ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Pakistan. Earlier in August, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) apprehended a passenger at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport, who was in possession of heroin valued at millions of rupees and bound for Bahrain. In fact, the ANF has conducted a series of operations across the country, resulting in the seizure of over 25 kg of drugs.

Multiple Operations, Multiple Arrests

In one such operation at Faisalabad International Airport, officials recovered 2060 grams of Ice drug from the bags of two passengers also heading to Bahrain. Concurrently, in Rawalpindi, 2132 kg of the same substance was recovered from a parcel at a cargo office, leading to an arrest. These cases highlight the extensive and varied methods employed by smugglers, and underscore the vigilance of Pakistani law enforcement in intercepting such illicit activities.

Consequences and Future Implications

Following the seizures, the apprehended individuals were charged under the Customs and Narcotics Act. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing, relentless efforts by Pakistani authorities to curb drug trafficking through its major airports. As investigations continue, it’s clear that the fight against this high-stakes global menace is far from over.