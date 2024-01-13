en English
Crime

Major Diesel Theft Ring Uncovered in Maharashtra, Nine Arrested

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
In an unprecedented operation that took place in Palghar district, Maharashtra, local authorities have successfully dismantled a criminal network that had been systematically stealing diesel from oil tankers. Nine individuals are currently under investigation, all linked to the illegal activity. The case is a stark reminder of the extend of organized crime infiltrating the oil industry, a sector that is often overlooked as a target for such illicit operations.

Unmasking the Underground Operation

The operation was brought to light during a raid conducted by a flying squad of the supplies department. The squad discovered diesel being surreptitiously transferred from oil tankers into drums, housed behind a hotel. The raid came about as a result of sharp-eyed authorities noticing signs of tampering with the seal of the tanker on the 11th of January. The raid was executed at 5 am on Thursday, catching the culprits in the act. A complaint was filed with the police immediately following the discovery.

Seized Assets and Legal Repercussions

The items seized in the operation amounted to an approximate total value of Rs 45.13 lakh. This included petroleum products worth Rs 16.95 lakh, an oil tanker valued at Rs 21 lakh, a tempo (small truck) assessed at Rs 6 lakh, along with a variety of pilfering equipment. The assets seized reflect the severity and organized nature of the crime, a stark departure from petty theft.

Identified Accused and Charges Filed

The accused range from the tanker and tempo drivers to their respective owners, the owner of the transport company, and the plot owner where the theft was carried out. The charges filed against them are under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and orders related to the regulation of petroleum products. The broad scope of the charges indicates the severity of the crime, and the potential for harsh legal consequences for those involved.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

