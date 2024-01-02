Major Counterfeit Currency Operation Busted in Delhi

Three men from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, namely Asif Ali, Dalish Ali, and Sartaj Khan, were arrested by Delhi Police on December 30 near the Akshardham Metro station in New Delhi, for their involvement in a counterfeiting operation.

The trio was found carrying fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 50,00,000, all in the denomination of Rs 500.

Upon admission during the interrogation, they revealed that they had set up a printing unit in Badaun for producing counterfeit notes, an operation that has been active for the past five years and has circulated fake notes valued at a staggering Rs 5 crore.