Crime

Major Counterfeit Currency Operation Busted in Delhi

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Major Counterfeit Currency Operation Busted in Delhi

Three men from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, namely Asif Ali, Dalish Ali, and Sartaj Khan, were arrested by Delhi Police on December 30 near the Akshardham Metro station in New Delhi, for their involvement in a counterfeiting operation.

The trio was found carrying fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth Rs 50,00,000, all in the denomination of Rs 500.

Upon admission during the interrogation, they revealed that they had set up a printing unit in Badaun for producing counterfeit notes, an operation that has been active for the past five years and has circulated fake notes valued at a staggering Rs 5 crore.

Crime
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

