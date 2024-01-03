en English
Major Cocaine Seizure at El Guergarat Border Amidst High-Profile Drug Case in Morocco

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Major Cocaine Seizure at El Guergarat Border Amidst High-Profile Drug Case in Morocco

In an assertive crackdown on international drug trafficking, Moroccan authorities have made a significant seizure at the El Guergarat border post, south of Dakhla. The operation led to the discovery of a staggering 362 kg and 950 grams of cocaine, carefully concealed within the cab and bodywork of a lorry arriving from a sub-Saharan African country. The truck driver and his assistant, both Moroccan nationals, were subsequently arrested, as per the Directorate General of National Security (DGSN).

A Broader Crackdown on Illicit Trade

This operation is part of a broader strategy by the DGSN to combat the infiltration of hard drugs and psychotropic substances into Morocco. The country, a known transit and production ground for drugs, has experienced a growing problem with drug trafficking. In response, authorities have been intensifying efforts, bolstering border controls, and engaging in international cooperation to dismantle drug trafficking networks.

High-Profile Drug Trafficking Case

The seizure is occurring amidst a tumultuous period in Morocco. The nation is currently gripped by a high-profile international drug trafficking case implicating prominent figures. The accused include the head of Morocco’s most successful football club and a regional president, with both currently remanded in custody in Casablanca.

The Influence on Sports and Politics

The case has generated significant media attention, with daily Le Monde underscoring its influence on both the sports and political arenas in Morocco. As the kingdom grapples with these revelations, public awareness and backing remain vital for the authorities’ efforts in combating this pervasive issue. Although strides have been made, there’s still a long way to go for Morocco to completely eradicate drug trafficking.

Africa Crime Morocco
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

