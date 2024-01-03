Major Catalytic Converter Theft Operation Uncovered in Colorado

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement in Colorado, a major operation involving the theft and large-scale reselling of catalytic converters has been dismantled. Six men have been implicated in the operation, which has seen stolen catalytic converters worth hundreds of thousands of dollars changing hands.

Unmasking the Operation

Investigators from multiple agencies, including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, played a key role in the operation. The focal point of their surveillance was a business named Elevation Auto Core LLC in Brighton. Through undercover operations, law enforcement personnel were able to sell stolen catalytic converters to the company’s employees with little to no resistance. This is despite the recent legal requirements for sellers to provide identification.

Destination: East Coast and Beyond

Following the purchase, the stolen items were then either shipped out of state, often to the East Coast for international shipment, or processed at the Brighton facility to extract valuable metals. Bank records indicate that the illegal operation generated millions of dollars from reselling these metals. The evidence includes photos of bags filled with precious metals destined for the BASF Corporation in Texas, a German chemical company and the world’s largest manufacturer of catalytic converters.

Legal Repercussions

Elevation Auto Core also ran a second location in Las Vegas. Three suspects involved in the operation have been extradited to Colorado to face charges under the state’s organized crime laws, including theft and money laundering. The suspected ringleader and owner of the business are scheduled for a court appearance later in the month.