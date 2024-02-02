Major Cannabis Operation Unearthed in Cullompton: Two Men Arrested

In the early morning hours of Friday, February 2nd, the sleepy town of Cullompton was jolted awake by an unexpected police operation. Devon and Cornwall Police, acting on a search warrant, descended upon an unoccupied building on Tiverton Road. Inside, they discovered a significant cannabis plant operation, a find that would lead to the arrest of two men on drug-related charges.

Unearthing the Cannabis Operation

The local Neighbourhood Policing Team was integral to the operation's success. Their diligent work led to the issuance of a search warrant for the suspicious building, which was seemingly unoccupied. The raid revealed a sizable cannabis cultivation operation, marking a significant drug-related discovery for the Devon and Cornwall Police.

Police Response and Public Reassurance

In response to the operation, the police have increased their presence in the area, conducting further investigations and carrying out reassurance patrols. The aim is not only to ensure public safety but also to reassure residents that despite this isolated incident, the community remains safe. The police have reiterated that there are no broader safety concerns related to this occurrence.

Continued Investigations

Investigations into the cannabis operation are ongoing. The heightened police activity is a part of a broader effort to address and mitigate related issues. The two men arrested are currently being detained on suspicion of drug-related offenses. As the case unfolds, the Devon and Cornwall Police will continue their commitment to ensuring community safety and combating drug-related crimes in the area.