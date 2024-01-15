en English
Crime

Major Breakthrough in Fiji’s Anti-Drug Efforts: Over Three Tonnes of Meth Seized

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:43 pm EST
Major Breakthrough in Fiji’s Anti-Drug Efforts: Over Three Tonnes of Meth Seized

In a major stride in the battle against illicit drug trade, the Fiji police force has made a monumental seizure of over three tonnes of methamphetamine. This development, termed as “one of the biggest seizures ever” by acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew, underscores the nation’s intensified efforts to curtail drug-related crime.

Unprecedented Drug Seizure in Fiji

The contraband was discovered in 797 medium-sized containers stashed in a vacant house under construction in Namaka, Nadi. While local authorities have not yet estimated the exact street value of the drugs, a glance at New Zealand’s drug market trends suggests that the haul could potentially be worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The seized methamphetamine is currently under police custody, with investigations still underway. As of now, no information has been divulged about the identities of those involved in this illicit operation.

Reinforcing the Fight against Drug Crime

This significant drug bust is a testament to the Fiji police’s unremitting commitment to combating drug crime. The seizure is a part of a broader crackdown that features ongoing raids and seizures across the country. This comes against the backdrop of the Fijian government’s candid acknowledgement of its battle against the sale and consumption of illegal drugs, especially methamphetamine, colloquially known as “ice”.

Call for Cooperation to Tackle Drug Menace

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga had previously urged traditional leaders to collaborate in tackling the drug menace, highlighting the alarming prevalence of meth use, even among schoolchildren. This concern is echoed by Drug Free World Fiji’s founder, who reported an unsettling statistic: one in three street children in Fiji are likely users of meth and other hard drugs. This recent drug bust, therefore, carries profound implications, both for the nation’s law enforcement and its ongoing efforts to eradicate drug abuse.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

