Major Anti-Drug Operation in Jamrud: A Win for Society

In a significant stride against the drug trade, police in Jamrud, Khyber District, launched a major operation on Monday, resulting in the dismantling of a heroin factory and seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics. Officers confiscated a total of 70 kilograms of heroin, 10 kilograms of various chemicals instrumental in heroin production, along with related equipment.

Crackdown on the Drug Trade

The raid, which took place in the Kharki area of Jamrud tehsil, was based on confidential information. The perpetrators, however, managed to flee the location before the police could apprehend them. The value of the seized drugs is said to be in the market in crores of rupees. The drugs were ingeniously hidden in underground tunnels, indicating the level of sophistication involved in the illicit operation.

Echoes of Previous Successes

This operation follows a series of successful seizures by the Khyber District Police. Just a day before, 15 kilograms of heroin was discovered during a raid at a factory in Ali Masjid. In a separate incident, international smugglers were intercepted with 7 kilograms of ice in Lindi Kotal town. Furthermore, 42 kilograms of heroin was confiscated in Jamrod Shah Kis town, underscoring the relentless efforts by the police in their war against drugs.

Uniting Against the Scourge of Drug Abuse

In a briefing to journalists at the Jamrud Police Station, Khyber District Police Officer Saleem Abbas Kulachi emphasized the detrimental effects of drugs on the community. He called for a collective effort to raise awareness about the hazards of drug consumption and urged public cooperation in eradicating this menace from society. DPO Kulachi's appeal underscores the ongoing battle against drug abuse, a battle that requires the combined might of law enforcement and the community.