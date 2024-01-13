Major Anti-Drug Operation by Dhaka Metropolitan Police Results in 30 Arrests

In a major crackdown on narcotics, the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, in collaboration with local law enforcement, arrested 30 individuals for drug-related offenses. The arrests were the result of several anti-drug operations carried out across the city over a 24-hour period, starting from the morning of January 11 to the dawn of January 12, 2024.

Seizure of Illicit Substances

During the fiercely coordinated raids, police seized a substantial quantity of illicit substances. The confiscated drugs included 620 yaba tablets, 100 grams of heroin, and a significant 13 kilograms of cannabis. This operation showcases the continuous efforts by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police to curb drug trafficking and consumption in the city.

Charges under the Narcotics Control Act

Post the successful operations, police action didn’t halt at the arrests. Authorities moved swiftly to file 22 separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act. These cases were lodged against those apprehended in connection with drug selling and consumption, thereby ensuring that the law takes its due course.

Unyielding War Against Drugs

This series of operations is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police to eradicate drug-related offenses in the city. It underscores their relentless pursuit in the war against drugs, aiming not only to capture those involved in the trade but also to seize and eliminate the narcotics themselves. As the battle continues, the hope is for a safer, drug-free city, where the well-being of its residents is the utmost priority.