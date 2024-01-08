en English
Crime

Maine’s Deadliest Mass Shooting: 911 Transcripts Reveal a Night of Terror

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:53 pm EST
On the grim night of October 25th, Maine was shaken to its core by its deadliest mass shooting. The perpetrator, Robert Card, a U.S. Army reservist, embarked on a blood-soaked rampage, leaving 18 dead and 13 injured. Commencing his deadly spree at a bowling alley, Card continued to wreak havoc at a nearby bar, stirring panic and terror among the survivors.

911 Transcripts Unveil a Night of Terror

Recently released transcripts from 911 calls made during the incident shed light on the harrowing ordeal. These records bear witness to the chilling fear and confusion that gripped those caught in Card’s deadly path. The voice recordings reveal survivors’ desperate attempts to evade the gunman, assist the injured, and seek help. Amidst the chaos, the dispatchers’ composed voices offered guidance and reassurance, serving as a beacon of hope in a sea of despair.

Identification of the Gunman

Card’s rapid identification as the shooter was facilitated by the release of his photo to the public. Several individuals, familiar with Card, were able to recognize him and provide crucial information to the authorities. They noted his recent erratic behavior and the alarming decline in his mental health, details that were later corroborated by an independent commission.

Missed Warning Signs

Despite numerous warning signs, Card’s deteriorating mental state went unnoticed. A fellow reservist’s warning about Card’s potential to commit such an atrocity was overlooked. Card, known to possess firearms, did not appear on any list prohibiting him from handling such deadly weapons. He even had a history of being monitored by law enforcement. The oversight has sparked outrage and prompted an investigation by an independent commission, ordered by Governor Janet Mills.

The aftermath of the mass shooting saw a massive manhunt launched for Card, whose lifeless body was discovered two days later. An autopsy confirmed that he had taken his own life. As Maine mourns the loss of its residents, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of mental health assessments and the need for stringent gun control laws.

