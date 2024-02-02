Maine Shooting Victims' Families Advocate for Change

In Augusta, Maine, a poignant testimony unfolded as family members of the victims of the devastating October 25 shooting shared their experiences before an independent commission. The brutal incident, which resulted in 18 fatalities and 13 injuries at a bowling alley and a bar hosting a cornhole tournament, echoed a cry for change within the community.

Affecting the Deaf Community

Among the lives lost were four individuals from the tightknit deaf community in Lewiston. This tragedy has not only resulted in deep grief but has also highlighted the communication barriers often faced by the deaf community. Issues such as inadequate American Sign Language interpretation and captioning have come to the forefront.

Investigating the Tragedy

The commission, spearheaded by Daniel Wathen, is tasked with probing the circumstances leading up to the incident and proposing preventive policies. The shooter, Robert Card, had a known history of mental health problems. Both the police and his acquaintances were aware of his deteriorating condition. Yet, he managed to evade a mental health check under Maine's yellow flag law.

Policy Changes and Legislative Actions

In the aftermath of the incident, Governor Janet Mills has turned a keen eye to the case, suggesting policy changes including background checks for private gun sales and expansion of mental health treatment in her State of the State address. The commission, now seeking subpoena power to further delve into the case, has turned to the Legislature. A bill granting this power is currently under progression.

The session served as a stark reminder of the profound grief experienced by the survivors and their families. It also echoed a collective call for systemic change to prevent such incidents from happening again. As the investigation progresses, the community waits with bated breath for the commission's findings and the proposed changes that could potentially safeguard their future.