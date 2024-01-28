Maine Police Detective Justified in Shooting Armed Man, Investigation Concludes

On a balmy July evening in the heart of Chelsea, Maine, an incident involving Maine State Police Detective Scott Duff and an armed man, Frank Foss Jr., unfolded that would send shockwaves through the small town community and beyond. A detailed investigation by the state's Attorney General's Office has reached its conclusion, validating Detective Duff's actions as justified in the face of imminent danger.

As per the investigation report, Detective Duff fired two shots in self-defense after Foss, a 28-year-old man from Dresden, pointed a .45 caliber handgun at him. Believing that his life was under immediate threat, Duff reacted with trained precision, striking Foss with a nonfatal gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Following the exchange with Detective Duff, Foss tragically took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. An autopsy later confirmed that, in addition to the lethal head wound, Foss also had a nonfatal wound, a chilling testament to the events of that fateful evening.

Prior to this tragic event, Foss had been the subject of a fervent multi-agency manhunt. He was wanted for violating his release conditions and for illegal possession of firearms, following felony convictions in 2020. The hunt for Foss began after reports emerged of him brandishing a firearm while intoxicated at a Dresden residence. Adding to the complexity of the situation, the police were informed that Foss might attempt 'suicide by cop.'