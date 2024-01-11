en English
Crime

Maine Mass Shooting: Ignored Warnings and Missed Opportunities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Maine Mass Shooting: Ignored Warnings and Missed Opportunities

In an unsettling revelation, Sean Hodgson, a close friend of Robert Card, the perpetrator of Maine’s deadliest mass shooting, disclosed that he had warned a senior army official about Card’s potential to commit such a heinous crime. The bond between Hodgson and Card, which had its roots in their army days back in 2006, deepened during their respective divorce proceedings. Despite their shared experiences, Hodgson grew increasingly anxious as he witnessed Card’s erratic behavior, characterized by bouts of paranoia and uncontrolled anger, especially considering Card’s easy access to firearms.

The Unheeded Warning

Weeks prior to the massacre, Hodgson texted their military superior, voicing his fears about Card being on the brink of a breakdown and the potential for a mass shooting. However, his warnings fell on deaf ears, with no measures being taken to prevent the impending catastrophe. On the fateful day of October 25, 2023, Card walked into a bar in Lewiston, Maine, and in a chilling turn of events, took the lives of 18 innocent people before ending his own.

Missed Signs and Lost Opportunities

Post-incident investigations brought to light several missed opportunities and overlooked warning signs – Card’s stay at a psychiatric hospital, his vocal threats, and a ban on his handling of weapons. Hodgson, who had also suggested upgrading security passcodes and equipping personnel against a potential threat from Card, now grapples with the aftermath of the tragedy, haunted by the belief that more could have been done to prevent the massacre.

Friendship Amidst Tragedy

Despite the nightmarish actions of his friend, Hodgson chooses to remember Card as someone who once dedicated his life to saving others, expressing deep sorrow and unwavering affection for his friend. This incident, now known as the deadliest mass shooting of 2023, casts a long, dark shadow over Maine, leaving a trail of unanswered questions and a palpable sense of regret.

Crime Military United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

