Maine Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Trafficking Charges

In a significant development in a federal drug trafficking case, Brian Strout, a 46-year-old man from Turner, Maine, has pleaded guilty to the charges against him. The charges stemmed from his possession of approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine, a highly addictive and destructive drug.

Caught in the Act

Strout and his wife, Tara Christian, were under investigation since July 2022, when authorities received a tip-off about their suspicious activities. It was suggested that the couple were obtaining methamphetamine from a casino in Everett, Massachusetts. Surveillance operations subsequently confirmed these suspicions, as the couple was observed transporting bags, suspected to contain drugs, to their car, before heading north.

Massive Seizure of Methamphetamine

The investigation led to a dramatic police interception in New Hampshire, where the couple's vehicle was searched. Law enforcement discovered 2.7 kilograms of meth in the car. The investigation didn't stop there. A FedEx package destined for the couple's residence in Maine was intercepted, revealing an additional 11.2 kilograms of pure methamphetamine. This substantial seizure demonstrated the scale of the operation Strout and Christian were running.

Guilty as Charged

Strout entered his guilty plea in a federal court in Concord, New Hampshire, thereby acknowledging his role in this dangerous conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. This plea follows the indictment of Strout and Christian in August 2022 and Christian's own guilty plea in December 2023. Strout now awaits sentencing, scheduled for May 2024. Given the gravity of his offenses, he faces the very real possibility of a life sentence.

This case, led by the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from various law enforcement agencies, forms part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. The focus of these investigations is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking, and money laundering organizations.