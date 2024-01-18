en English
Crime

Mail Theft and Check Fraud Plague Businesses in Pinellas Park, Florida

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Mail Theft and Check Fraud Plague Businesses in Pinellas Park, Florida

In a disconcerting trend that has been sweeping across Pinellas Park, Florida, a spate of mail thefts and check fraud incidents have rattled local businesses. In October and November, these incidents occurred thrice, where surveillance footage captured a man pilfering outgoing checks from two different companies. Allied Fence of Tampa Bay was one of the victims, suffering a loss of over $3,000 due to fraudulent check cashing.

Mail Theft and Check Fraud on the Rise

This type of crime has seen a significant uptick since the onset of the pandemic. Banks reported an alarming 680,000 instances of check fraud in 2022 alone. The government has identified mail fraud, including check fraud, as a major conduit for illegal funds in the country. The surge in mail thefts coincides with a rise in mail carrier robberies, which have quadrupled in Florida and across the U.S. over the past four years. Perpetrators, often armed, steal keys to cluster mailboxes, a common sight at apartment complexes.

Postal Inspection Service’s Countermeasures

In response to this alarming trend, the Postal Inspection Service has undertaken efforts to bolster security. These include installing high-security collection boxes and replacing old locks with new electronic ones. Despite these measures, a report by the USPS Office of Inspector General indicates that the postal service may lack the necessary resources to fully address the issue of mail theft.

Law Enforcement Efforts and Public Awareness

While law enforcement has managed to make a few arrests related to these robberies, a majority of the cases remain unsolved. As a result, consumers are being advised to adopt protective measures. These include never mailing checks unless they hand them directly to a mail carrier or drop them off inside a post office. The rise in mail theft and check fraud incidents underscores the need for increased vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard personal and business mail.

Crime Security United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

