en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Maidstone’s Crime Rates Decline, Thanks to One Maidstone Business Improvement District

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
Maidstone’s Crime Rates Decline, Thanks to One Maidstone Business Improvement District

Maidstone, the bustling town center in Kent, has long been grappling with the escalating issues of crime and anti-social behavior, particularly in the upper reaches of Week Street and the serene Brenchley Gardens. However, a discernable change has been observed recently, thanks to the concerted efforts of the One Maidstone Business Improvement District (OMBID). The introduction of ambassadors and a business crime manager, who keep a watchful eye on the area, meticulously log incidents, and possess the authority to effectuate citizen’s arrests, has significantly contributed to this improvement.

Reduction in Anti-Social Behavior

These measures, coupled with a shop radio scheme involving 185 entities and strategic use of CCTV, have resulted in a striking reduction in anti-social behavior – a decrease of 33%. The ambassadors have been proactive and effective, evidenced by the 11 arrests made and the recovery of stolen items worth $4,000 in December alone.

The Maidstone Task Force: A Multi-Agency Approach

The Maidstone Task Force, a cooperative initiative that unites the BID team, the borough council, police, retail security, and the violence reduction unit, has managed to curtail violence against individuals by 7.4% and robberies by 12% from 2022 to 2023. This multi-agency approach has not only been successful in Maidstone, but has also caught the attention of other towns across Kent, serving as a potential blueprint for tackling crime and anti-social behavior.

Involvement of Kent Police and Safer Streets Initiative

Kent Police have been active participants in this endeavor, with dedicated officers focusing on habitual offenders and plans underway to establish a police hub in Brenchley Gardens. The government-funded Safer Streets initiative has provided the necessary financial backing for these safety enhancements, which have been instrumental in the positive transformation of the area.

Despite these promising developments, some local shop owners continue to grapple with criminal activity and advocate for a more potent police presence. Nevertheless, the falling crime rates and an increasing number of resolved shoplifting incidents bear testimony to the progress made and the effectiveness of these collective efforts.

0
Crime Security United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
5 mins ago
Juvenile Leads Ohio State Troopers on High-Speed Chase
In a startling incident that occurred on Saturday evening around 7:40 p.m., a juvenile in Ohio was clocked at a staggering 102 mph on I-70 in Englewood. The young driver, behind the wheel of a Ford F-150, briefly halted when pulled over by Ohio State Troopers but then chose to flee, triggering a high-speed chase.
Juvenile Leads Ohio State Troopers on High-Speed Chase
Murder in Montgomery: Anthony Tallie Charged with Killing of 86-year-old William Strane
19 mins ago
Murder in Montgomery: Anthony Tallie Charged with Killing of 86-year-old William Strane
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Provides Financial Aid to Palghar Lynching Victims' Families
20 mins ago
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Provides Financial Aid to Palghar Lynching Victims' Families
Vandalism at Melbourne's Jewish Community Centre on Day of Global Solidarity Ride
10 mins ago
Vandalism at Melbourne's Jewish Community Centre on Day of Global Solidarity Ride
Convicted Paedophile Allowed to Stay in Scotland Indefinitely Raises Concerns
15 mins ago
Convicted Paedophile Allowed to Stay in Scotland Indefinitely Raises Concerns
Southend Man, Ryan Carter, Jailed for Violence against Women
16 mins ago
Southend Man, Ryan Carter, Jailed for Violence against Women
Latest Headlines
World News
Understating the Importance of Physical Activity for Health in 2024
6 seconds
Understating the Importance of Physical Activity for Health in 2024
Fiji's Coalition Government Pledges to Enhance Healthcare Infrastructure
13 seconds
Fiji's Coalition Government Pledges to Enhance Healthcare Infrastructure
Bradley and Murray Lead US PGA Tour Sony Open Amidst Fierce Competition
20 seconds
Bradley and Murray Lead US PGA Tour Sony Open Amidst Fierce Competition
Tokyo Protests and Tensions Rise Over Yasukuni Shrine Visit and Remarks on Taiwan
23 seconds
Tokyo Protests and Tensions Rise Over Yasukuni Shrine Visit and Remarks on Taiwan
Iowa State Secures Convincing Victory Over Oklahoma State in Collegiate Basketball
40 seconds
Iowa State Secures Convincing Victory Over Oklahoma State in Collegiate Basketball
North Team Dazzles as Mohan and Jangoo Score Centuries in TTCB North-South Cricket Classic
51 seconds
North Team Dazzles as Mohan and Jangoo Score Centuries in TTCB North-South Cricket Classic
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores
57 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Round-Up of Recent Scores
Billings West Triumphs at the 65th Annual Cowboy Invitational
1 min
Billings West Triumphs at the 65th Annual Cowboy Invitational
Rising Star Isaac del Toro Makes WorldTour Debut with UAE Team Emirates
5 mins
Rising Star Isaac del Toro Makes WorldTour Debut with UAE Team Emirates
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
34 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
49 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app