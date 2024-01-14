Maidstone’s Crime Rates Decline, Thanks to One Maidstone Business Improvement District

Maidstone, the bustling town center in Kent, has long been grappling with the escalating issues of crime and anti-social behavior, particularly in the upper reaches of Week Street and the serene Brenchley Gardens. However, a discernable change has been observed recently, thanks to the concerted efforts of the One Maidstone Business Improvement District (OMBID). The introduction of ambassadors and a business crime manager, who keep a watchful eye on the area, meticulously log incidents, and possess the authority to effectuate citizen’s arrests, has significantly contributed to this improvement.

Reduction in Anti-Social Behavior

These measures, coupled with a shop radio scheme involving 185 entities and strategic use of CCTV, have resulted in a striking reduction in anti-social behavior – a decrease of 33%. The ambassadors have been proactive and effective, evidenced by the 11 arrests made and the recovery of stolen items worth $4,000 in December alone.

The Maidstone Task Force: A Multi-Agency Approach

The Maidstone Task Force, a cooperative initiative that unites the BID team, the borough council, police, retail security, and the violence reduction unit, has managed to curtail violence against individuals by 7.4% and robberies by 12% from 2022 to 2023. This multi-agency approach has not only been successful in Maidstone, but has also caught the attention of other towns across Kent, serving as a potential blueprint for tackling crime and anti-social behavior.

Involvement of Kent Police and Safer Streets Initiative

Kent Police have been active participants in this endeavor, with dedicated officers focusing on habitual offenders and plans underway to establish a police hub in Brenchley Gardens. The government-funded Safer Streets initiative has provided the necessary financial backing for these safety enhancements, which have been instrumental in the positive transformation of the area.

Despite these promising developments, some local shop owners continue to grapple with criminal activity and advocate for a more potent police presence. Nevertheless, the falling crime rates and an increasing number of resolved shoplifting incidents bear testimony to the progress made and the effectiveness of these collective efforts.