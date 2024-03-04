Maharashtra Shepherd Rescued from Kidnappers Demanding Rs 14.5 Lakhs in Chinchwad

In an early morning operation on February 28, the Pimpri Chinchwad police rescued Tukaram Sadhu Shimple, a shepherd originally from Ambajogai, Beed district, Maharashtra, who was kidnapped near Dhaneshwar temple in Chinchwad Gaon. The kidnapping was orchestrated over a financial dispute involving Rs 14.5 lakhs, with the victim being forcibly taken by a group, including a relative of the claimant, and later found confined in a tin shed in Beed.

Investigation and Rescue Operation

The crime branch, led by inspector Jitendra Kadam, acted swiftly upon receiving information about the abduction. Vital clues about the car used in the kidnapping were obtained from CCTV footage near the crime scene, showing four individuals forcibly taking Shimple. The investigation revealed that the car headed towards Beed district, where Shimple was later found confined. Before his abduction, Shimple had been involved in the livestock trade, suffering financial losses that led to his relocation to Chinchwad.

Police investigations uncovered that Raghunath Narute, a shepherd from Beed, had been demanding Rs 14.5 lakhs from Shimple, allegedly due to a failed transaction. Narute's nephew, Dnyaneshwar alias Balasaheb Rupnar, was identified as the mastermind behind the kidnapping, aiming to recover the claimed amount. Rupnar, along with three aides, executed the abduction and confined Shimple in Beed.

Culmination of the Search

On a breakthrough Sunday, police successfully nabbed Rupnar and rescued Shimple, bringing an end to his ordeal. The operation underscored the police's commitment to swift justice and showcased the crucial role of CCTV footage in solving the case. Rupnar was handed over to Chinchwad police station for further investigation, and a search for the remaining accomplices is underway. The accused have been booked under Sections 34 (common intention) and kidnapping of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Implications of the Incident

This incident sheds light on the increasing importance of surveillance technology in crime solving and the intricate connections between financial disputes and criminal activities. It reveals the vulnerability of individuals involved in financial transactions and the lengths to which people will go to settle disputes. The successful resolution of Shimple's kidnapping not only brings relief to his family but also serves as a warning to those considering criminal means to resolve financial disagreements. As the search for the remaining culprits continues, the incident remains a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and the effectiveness of the police force in safeguarding citizens.