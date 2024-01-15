Maharashtra Official Narrowly Escapes Truck Attack During Sand Mining Operation

In a shocking turn of events, a woman official in Nagpur district, Maharashtra, narrowly escaped a potentially fatal encounter with a truck driver transporting illegally mined sand. The incident unfolded near Ghotitok village, located on the Mansar-Tumsar national highway, approximately 60 km from Nagpur. The official involved, Vandana Savrangpatte, serves as a sub-divisional officer (Revenue) in Ramtek.

The Unfolding of Events

Savrangpatte and her team were in the midst of an operation aimed at curbing the transportation of unlawfully mined sand. The officials had earlier intercepted a few high-speed trucks and subsequent inspections led to the seizure of eight vehicles. In an unexpected twist, when the team attempted to halt another truck, the driver reacted by making an escape attempt. Not only did he refuse to comply, but he audaciously steered the vehicle towards Savrangpatte in a clear attempt to run her over.

A Narrow Escape and a Pursuit

Displaying quick reflexes, Savrangpatte managed to evade the oncoming vehicle, avoiding what could have been a devastating collision. The team promptly initiated a pursuit of the rogue truck. However, their efforts were impeded by another vehicle, a Nano, which deliberately obstructed the pursuit. To further escalate the situation, the occupants of the Nano proceeded to attack the revenue team with a hammer and iron rods.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Following the dramatic incident, the Ramtek police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 307 and 353. These sections pertain to ‘attempt to murder’ and ‘assault or use of criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty’ respectively. The incident has sparked outrage and concern over the increasing audacity of those involved in illegal activities and the dangers public servants face while carrying out their duties.