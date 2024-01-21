Magistrate Calls for Conflict Resolution Amid Rising Violence in Matabeleland South

A magistrate in Plumtree, Matabeleland South province, Mr. Joshua Nembaware, has sounded the alarm over the worrying trend of violence and the use of deadly weapons in the community. The concern stemmed from a series of murder cases, often involving close relations, friends, and lovers, primarily at social gatherings, necessitating urgent conflict resolution strategies and law enforcement measures.

Increasing Violence in the Community

The magistrate's call to action followed the court hearings of two separate murder cases. In the first case, 20-year-old Takesure Mpofu stands accused of the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Thabo Ncube. The tragic event was reportedly a result of a disagreement over an assault on Mpofu's brother. Mpofu was remanded in custody, and the court advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Community Disputes Lead to Tragedy

In a separate incident, 19-year-old Pennywell Ndlovu was charged with the murder of his nephew, 18-year-old Mark Ncube, over an allegation of chicken theft. Such incidents underline the urgent need for community engagement and the adoption of effective conflict resolution strategies.

Urgent Need for Conflict Resolution

Adding to the grim picture, a double murder in the Bhulu area saw two men brutally stabbed to death, their bodies discarded in a community well. In another incident, a suspected cattle rustler was beaten to death by villagers. The frequency and violent nature of these episodes shine a spotlight on the dire need for peace-building initiatives and a serious examination and addressal of the societal inequalities that may be contributing to these tensions.