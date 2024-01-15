en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Maggie Oliver: A Decade-Long Battle for Truth in Rochdale Abuse Scandal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Maggie Oliver: A Decade-Long Battle for Truth in Rochdale Abuse Scandal

In a poignant display of resilience and determination, Maggie Oliver, recognized for her role as a whistleblower in the Rochdale child sexual abuse scandal, echoed the chilling effect of the abuse on the lives of the victims. Her statements, ringing with the strain of a decade-long battle for truth, highlight the unyielding struggle to unveil the reality of the abuse and the consequential failures of the authorities. Oliver’s voice, amplified through various television channels and YouTube, aimed at reaching a broad audience to ignite a conversation about child abuse and the indispensable need for transparency and accountability.

Unmasking the Rochdale Abuse Scandal

Oliver’s fight against the cover-ups of the Rochdale abuse scandal has been nothing short of a crusade. The report into grooming in Rochdale revealed a heart-wrenching failure to protect young girls, causing a ripple of apologies and acknowledgments from various officials. Yet, Oliver’s response to the report was one of anger and a call for accountability. Her deeply-rooted belief in justice for the victims underlines the crucial necessity for changes to the criminal justice system.

A Fight for Truth and Accountability

Over the past decade, Oliver’s fight for truth and accountability has been relentless. Her efforts have been aimed at exposing the failures and lies that allowed the scandal to perpetuate, and the cover-ups that followed. The lack of individual accountability for these failures has been a point of contention for Oliver, who tirelessly emphasizes the need for a shift in the justice system that holds those responsible to account.

Support for the Survivors

In addition to her pursuit of justice, Oliver has been instrumental in providing support to the survivors of the scandal. The foundation she established offers a beacon of hope to those affected, ensuring they are not lost in the aftermath of the abuse. Her work, along with that of former health worker Sara Rowbotham, has been pivotal in offering the survivors the support they need to navigate the challenging path towards healing and restoration.

0
Crime Human Rights
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
9 seconds ago
Africa's Battle with Illicit Importation of Stolen Vehicles: A Global Concern
Illicit importation of stolen vehicles in Africa has emerged as a significant global threat, with an estimated 5% of the continent’s second-hand car imports suspected to have unlawful origins. These vehicles, often flaunting their original registration plates, hail from diverse regions like Europe, Canada, America, Japan, China, and the Middle East. This flourishing illegal trade
Africa's Battle with Illicit Importation of Stolen Vehicles: A Global Concern
1978 Ford Capri X Pack: From High-Speed Police Chases to Auction Block
4 mins ago
1978 Ford Capri X Pack: From High-Speed Police Chases to Auction Block
CID Makes Another Arrest in G.C.E. A/L Exam Paper Leak Scandal
4 mins ago
CID Makes Another Arrest in G.C.E. A/L Exam Paper Leak Scandal
Retired Lecturer Loses Life Savings to Sophisticated Bank Scam
12 seconds ago
Retired Lecturer Loses Life Savings to Sophisticated Bank Scam
Mercy Ogar: A Cry for the Missing 23-year-old Woman from Cross River State
30 seconds ago
Mercy Ogar: A Cry for the Missing 23-year-old Woman from Cross River State
High-Security Jail Breach: Mobile Phone Found with Incarcerated Militant
40 seconds ago
High-Security Jail Breach: Mobile Phone Found with Incarcerated Militant
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
12 seconds
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea
17 seconds
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
18 seconds
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
Rishi Sunak Braces for Internal Party Clash Over Controversial Asylum Bill
27 seconds
Rishi Sunak Braces for Internal Party Clash Over Controversial Asylum Bill
Political Rivalry and Respect: UP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Mayawati Amidst Electoral Strategy Shift
36 seconds
Political Rivalry and Respect: UP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Mayawati Amidst Electoral Strategy Shift
Royal Marines Band Member Sues MoD Over Hearing Loss
41 seconds
Royal Marines Band Member Sues MoD Over Hearing Loss
Rise of a Third Party: A Seismic Shift in South Korean Politics
1 min
Rise of a Third Party: A Seismic Shift in South Korean Politics
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
1 min
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
UK's Defence Secretary Calls for Elevated Defense Spending Amid Looming Threats
2 mins
UK's Defence Secretary Calls for Elevated Defense Spending Amid Looming Threats
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
7 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
11 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
35 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app