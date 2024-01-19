Madhyamgram Murder: Man Arrested for Dismembering Wife, Motive Suspected to be Property Dispute

In a chilling crime that has left the residents of Madhyamgram, West Bengal stunned, a 55-year-old construction materials supplier, Nooruddin Mondal, has been arrested for the brutal murder of his wife, Saira Banu. Mondal gruesomely dismembered Banu's body into six pieces, before discarding the remains in the Noia canal.

Missing Person Report Turns Murder Investigation

The horrifying turn of events began when Mondal filed a missing person report for his wife at the local police station. However, as the investigation progressed, his crime began to unravel. In a desperate bid to escape the law, Mondal attempted suicide by consuming poison.

Daughter's Discovery Leads to Confession

The couple's married daughter stumbled upon bloodstains on the missing mother's cellphone, raising her suspicions. A subsequent confrontation with her father led to his hospitalization. It was during a police interrogation at the hospital where Mondal confessed to the heinous crime, leading to his arrest.

Evidence Retrieved from Canal

Acting on the information from the confession, the police retrieved the dismembered body parts from the Noia canal, which served as critical evidence for the murder. The body parts were sent for postmortem, and DNA samples were collected to aid the ongoing investigation.

Motive: A Property Dispute?

While the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be confirmed, family members revealed that Mondal had been pressuring Banu to sign over a piece of land that she owned. This has led investigators to believe that a property dispute may have been the catalyst for this horrifying act.

The seemingly active search for his wife by Mondal, who managed to maintain a facade of innocence, left neighbors shocked when his macabre crime came to light. As the case continues to be investigated, Madhyamgram reels from the shock of this gruesome incident, reminiscent of the shocking murder and dismemberment of Shraddha Walker in Delhi in 2022.