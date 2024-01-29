Madhya Pradesh SDM Murder: Unemployed Husband Allegedly Kills Wife Over Nominee Disputes

In a chilling incident that has shocked the administrative corridors of Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Nisha Napit, was allegedly murdered by her husband, Manish Sharma. According to police reports, the incident occurred in Dindori, a district in Madhya Pradesh.

Unraveling the Crime

Manish Sharma, unemployed and reportedly upset with his wife for not naming him as the nominee in her service, insurance, and bank records, took the law into his own hands. The incident came to light when Sharma, in an attempt to cover his tracks, took Napit's lifeless body to a community health center. Alerted by the suspicious circumstances, the staff at the center quickly informed the police.

Swift Action by Police

The police, acting promptly, arrested Sharma, charging him with murder, dowry-related death, and destroying evidence. The husband confessed to the chilling act of suffocating his wife with a pillow and later attempting to remove any signs of the crime by washing the blood-stained clothes.

A Plea for Justice

Nisha Napit's sister, Nilima Napit, voiced allegations against Sharma, accusing him of demanding money from her sister shortly after their marriage. The marriage, arranged through a matrimonial website, soon turned into a nightmare for Napit as she allegedly faced both mental and physical torture from Sharma. Nilima Napit is urging for a thorough investigation and stringent punishment for the crime that took her sister's life.

This incident has not only left a family grieving but also serves as a stark reminder of the domestic violence that many women face within the confines of their own homes. It underscores the pressing need for justice for victims and stringent measures against such heinous crimes.