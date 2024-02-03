Madhavaram Tragedy: Man Murders Brother Over Property Sale Proceeds

In the quiet suburban streets of Madhavaram, a story of fraternal bonds shattered unfolded in a chilling narrative of violence and greed. On February 1, 2024, 33-year-old Nareshkumar was arrested for the tragic murder of his younger brother, B. Vigneshkumar, over a bitter dispute regarding the division of ancestral property proceeds. The incident marked a grim conclusion to a property sale process, casting a long shadow on the family home located on the serene lanes of Nagathamman Koil Street, Ambedkar Nagar.

A Dispute Over Property Sale Proceeds

The heart of the dispute was the division of 1 lakh, an advance payment received from a property buyer. The sale of shared property often stirs up heated emotions, but in the case of Nareshkumar and Vigneshkumar, it resulted in a catastrophic confrontation. The brothers, who resided in the same household, found themselves locked in a fierce argument that spiraled out of control and took a deadly turn.

A Violent Confrontation

As the argument escalated, Nareshkumar, in a fit of rage, attacked Vigneshkumar with a blade and an iron rod. The attack was brutal and swift, with Vigneshkumar suffering a fatal injury to his neck. Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, Vigneshkumar succumbed to his injuries en route, leaving a family shattered and a community in shock.

The Aftermath of the Tragedy

The tragic events led to Nareshkumar's immediate apprehension by the Madhavaram police. Following a complaint lodged by the bereaved family, he was placed under judicial custody. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dark potential of familial disputes over wealth, with the calm streets of Madhavaram bearing silent witness to the tragic end of a property sale process.