en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

MACC to Charge Syndicate Behind RM33 Million Luxury Car Duty Evasion Scheme

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
MACC to Charge Syndicate Behind RM33 Million Luxury Car Duty Evasion Scheme

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is set to charge seven individuals, allegedly part of a syndicate implicated in a luxury car duty evasion scheme. The said scheme has reportedly resulted in a colossal loss of RM33 million to the government. The accused, identified as managers and ‘runners’ at a luxury car warehouse in Langkawi, Kedah, will face their charges in the Alor Star Sessions Court on January 15 and 16.

Op Eagle: Uncovering a Decade-long Scam

The MACC launched a special operation named ‘Op Eagle’ in July 2023 following disturbing revelations in the Auditor General’s Report 2022. The report disclosed a shortfall of over RM72 million in Customs duty collection from the sale of luxury cars in Langkawi between 2012 and 2021. The brands involved span the crème de la crème of the automotive industry, including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, Bentley, McLaren, and Rolls Royce.

A Multifaceted Investigation

As part of ‘Op Eagle’, the MACC uncovered an intricate network of corruption at the Duty Free Centre (PBC) and traced over 100 luxury cars suspected of duty evasion. The first phase of the operation led to the seizure of nine luxury cars worth over RM12 million across various locations in northern Malaysia, Johor, and Sabah. The accused face more than 21 charges under Section 468 and Section 471 of the Penal Code for forgery and fraudulent use of genuine documents.

Unraveling the Web of Deceit

Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman, the senior director of MACC’s Special Operations Division, confirmed that the individuals would be charged under Section 468 for forgery and Section 471 of the Penal Code for fraudulent or dishonest use of genuine documents. This carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a fine. In addition to these charges, the MACC is investigating the vehicle owners under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001) for possessing and disposing of the proceeds of their criminal activities.

In conclusion, the ongoing investigation and subsequent legal proceedings against the accused signify Malaysia’s resolve to tackle corruption head-on. The ‘Op Eagle’ operation has illuminated the dark underbelly of the luxury car market in the country, revealing a decade-long scheme of duty evasion that has cost the government millions.

0
Automotive Crime Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
33 seconds ago
Porsche's Resilience in 2023: A Tale of Two Models, the 911 and the Taycan
Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, a name synonymous with high-performance sports cars, reported a stable sales performance for 2023, despite a decline in Germany’s new passenger car registrations by 23%. The company’s financial and corporate performance, disseminated through EQS News, part of the EQS Group AG services, illuminates Porsche’s resilience in a volatile automotive
Porsche's Resilience in 2023: A Tale of Two Models, the 911 and the Taycan
Tesla Inc. Faces Early 2024 Setback: $94 Billion Market Valuation Loss
2 hours ago
Tesla Inc. Faces Early 2024 Setback: $94 Billion Market Valuation Loss
Automotive Market Shakes Up: SUV Price Change and Street-Legal Race Cars
2 hours ago
Automotive Market Shakes Up: SUV Price Change and Street-Legal Race Cars
NHTSA's 25-Year Rule Unlocks 'Forbidden Fruits' for US Car Enthusiasts
10 mins ago
NHTSA's 25-Year Rule Unlocks 'Forbidden Fruits' for US Car Enthusiasts
Amazon Slashes Prices on Apple AirTags Amidst Diverse Tech Developments
1 hour ago
Amazon Slashes Prices on Apple AirTags Amidst Diverse Tech Developments
Skoda Octavia RS Wagon: A Blend of Performance and Practicality
1 hour ago
Skoda Octavia RS Wagon: A Blend of Performance and Practicality
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
13 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
27 seconds
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
51 seconds
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
52 seconds
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
1 min
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
1 min
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
2 mins
India Reveals Test Squad for England Series: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Absence Noted
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
2 mins
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
2 mins
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Concludes Season with Record-Breaking Performance
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app