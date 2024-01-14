MACC to Charge Syndicate Behind RM33 Million Luxury Car Duty Evasion Scheme

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is set to charge seven individuals, allegedly part of a syndicate implicated in a luxury car duty evasion scheme. The said scheme has reportedly resulted in a colossal loss of RM33 million to the government. The accused, identified as managers and ‘runners’ at a luxury car warehouse in Langkawi, Kedah, will face their charges in the Alor Star Sessions Court on January 15 and 16.

Op Eagle: Uncovering a Decade-long Scam

The MACC launched a special operation named ‘Op Eagle’ in July 2023 following disturbing revelations in the Auditor General’s Report 2022. The report disclosed a shortfall of over RM72 million in Customs duty collection from the sale of luxury cars in Langkawi between 2012 and 2021. The brands involved span the crème de la crème of the automotive industry, including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, Bentley, McLaren, and Rolls Royce.

A Multifaceted Investigation

As part of ‘Op Eagle’, the MACC uncovered an intricate network of corruption at the Duty Free Centre (PBC) and traced over 100 luxury cars suspected of duty evasion. The first phase of the operation led to the seizure of nine luxury cars worth over RM12 million across various locations in northern Malaysia, Johor, and Sabah. The accused face more than 21 charges under Section 468 and Section 471 of the Penal Code for forgery and fraudulent use of genuine documents.

Unraveling the Web of Deceit

Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman, the senior director of MACC’s Special Operations Division, confirmed that the individuals would be charged under Section 468 for forgery and Section 471 of the Penal Code for fraudulent or dishonest use of genuine documents. This carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a fine. In addition to these charges, the MACC is investigating the vehicle owners under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001) for possessing and disposing of the proceeds of their criminal activities.

In conclusion, the ongoing investigation and subsequent legal proceedings against the accused signify Malaysia’s resolve to tackle corruption head-on. The ‘Op Eagle’ operation has illuminated the dark underbelly of the luxury car market in the country, revealing a decade-long scheme of duty evasion that has cost the government millions.