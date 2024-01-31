MACC Freezes Tan Sri's Accounts Amid RM4.5 Billion Contract Probe

In a significant turn of events, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen the private bank accounts of a businessman with a 'Tan Sri' title. This move comes as part of an investigation into a RM4.5 billion contract awarded to a government vehicle supplier. The MACC has scrutinized over 100 personal and company accounts linked with the Tan Sri, freezing several that contain tens of millions of ringgit.

An Extensive Investigation

The MACC's investigation extends beyond freezing the accounts. The agency has been studying transfer trends to the businessman, hinting at a possible financial web that is yet to be untangled. Key witnesses, including individuals from companies involved in the government vehicle fleet supply and management, have provided their statements to the MACC. Among the frozen accounts, those holding tens of millions of ringgit are believed to be directly linked to a corruption probe related to the government vehicle supply, repair, and maintenance project worth RM4.5 billion.

Unanswered Questions

MACC senior director of investigations, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hashim, confirmed the account freezes but the MACC's inquiry does not end here. They are seeking explanations on why the contract was awarded to a specific company, abandoning the earlier intention to award the project to another company. The latter had even received a Letter of Intent from the Finance Ministry, which adds a layer of complexity to the narrative.

Raids and Recoveries

The MACC has also conducted raids at the Tan Sri's home and four companies, one of which supplied vehicles to the government. The objective of these raids was to secure documents related to potential corruption. The case is currently being investigated under Section 17 of the MACC Act 2009, which deals with giving or accepting gratification.