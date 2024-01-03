en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Lynn Schools Reopen Amid Heightened Security Following Surge in Violence

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Lynn Schools Reopen Amid Heightened Security Following Surge in Violence

With an alarming rise in violence, Lynn, Massachusetts stands on the precipice of a challenging new year. In the wake of multiple shootings last week, the city’s schools are reopening after the winter break under heightened police security. A letter from the city’s top officials—Lynn Police Chief Christopher Reddy, Mayor Jared Nicholson, and Superintendent Evonne Alvarez—addressed the community, acknowledging the trauma inflicted by the recent violence and outlining the measures being taken to ensure safety as schools resume.

Stepping Up Security

In a stark testament to the grim realities of the situation, the letter detailed the coordination efforts for an increased police presence, with particular emphasis on the assignment of a uniformed officer to Lynn Classical High School. This move comes as part of the city’s proactive measures to provide a secure environment for its students, faculty, and staff amidst the escalating violence.

Reeling Under Violence

The shootings included a harrowing incident on December 26 on State Street, where three individuals sustained gunshot wounds. This was followed by a chilling shooting the very next day on Camden Street, resulting in the tragic loss of a 16-year-old and 19-year-old Kyle Mel, a junior at Lynn Classical High School. These incidents have sent shockwaves through the community, leaving them grappling with grief and fear.

Collaborative Efforts for Safety

In an urgent response to these tragedies, city officials are actively collaborating with law enforcement and community groups to tackle the surge in gang-related violence. Their combined efforts are aimed at serving, protecting, and seeking justice for the victims of these shootings. The Lynn Police Department is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to prioritize investigations and patrols, and the superintendent is also considering making a School Resource Officer a permanent position to boost safety measures. The investigations into the shootings remain ongoing, and the city of Lynn continues its fight against the escalating violence.

0
Crime Security United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Teen Charged with Murder: Connor Castillo's Trial Set for May

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

South Africa's Political Unrest and Rising Crime: A Tussle Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Mazhar Abbas

Cocaine Dealing Charges Await Duo at Swansea Crown Court

By BNN Correspondents

National Youth Service Warns of Job Scam Targeting Kenyan Graduates

By Israel Ojoko

New Year's Day Sexual Assault in Tunbridge Wells: An Appeal for Witnes ...
@Crime · 8 mins
New Year's Day Sexual Assault in Tunbridge Wells: An Appeal for Witnes ...
heart comment 0
Stalled Investigations, Kennedy Cousin’s Lawsuit, and Controversial Child Interrogation Law

By Israel Ojoko

Stalled Investigations, Kennedy Cousin's Lawsuit, and Controversial Child Interrogation Law
Mysterious Death in Detention Facility Prompts Investigation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mysterious Death in Detention Facility Prompts Investigation
Milwaukee Faces Wave of Violence as Year Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Milwaukee Faces Wave of Violence as Year Begins
Police under Scrutiny over Alleged Involvement in Preacher’s Death in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Police under Scrutiny over Alleged Involvement in Preacher's Death in Nigeria
Latest Headlines
World News
Major League Baseball: Imagining the Unforeseen Trades Before Spring Training
9 seconds
Major League Baseball: Imagining the Unforeseen Trades Before Spring Training
Florida's Republican Party Braces for Leadership Change Amidst Controversy
17 seconds
Florida's Republican Party Braces for Leadership Change Amidst Controversy
Delhi High Court to Decide on Widow's Plea for Late-Term Abortion
1 min
Delhi High Court to Decide on Widow's Plea for Late-Term Abortion
Invivyd Inc. Seeks FDA Authorization for Groundbreaking COVID-19 Antibody, VYD222
1 min
Invivyd Inc. Seeks FDA Authorization for Groundbreaking COVID-19 Antibody, VYD222
Voyager Therapeutics CEO to Speak at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Voyager Therapeutics CEO to Speak at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
NYPD's Encryption Plan Sparks Debate on Transparency and Public Safety
2 mins
NYPD's Encryption Plan Sparks Debate on Transparency and Public Safety
Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes
2 mins
Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes
XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment
2 mins
XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment
Expansion of BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Economic Dynamics
2 mins
Expansion of BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Economic Dynamics
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app