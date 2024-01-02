en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Lyndhurst Shooting Incident: Suspect Arrested and Charged

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST
Lyndhurst Shooting Incident: Suspect Arrested and Charged

In the small hours of the last day of 2023, a 22-year-old woman from Lyndhurst, Ohio, found herself at the epicenter of a shooting incident that unfolded on her home turf. The events transpired rapidly as she made her way out of a vehicle and into her residence on Farnhurst Road. The man accompanying her, swiftly identified as the shooter, vanished from the scene in a black van.

The Scene of the Crime

Local police, upon reaching the woman’s residence, were greeted by the chilling sight of shell casings strewn around her abode. A detective was promptly brought on board, signaling a deep dive into the night’s unnerving events. As the investigation gained momentum, the identity of the alleged perpetrator surfaced – 21-year-old Da Quan Damone Binion, a resident of South Euclid.

The Chase Ends

Later, South Euclid police, in a breakthrough, located Binion’s vehicle on Lucille Avenue. The discovery expedited his arrest and the impounding of his vehicle, drawing the dragnet around him tighter. Unraveling his history, Binion was found to be charged with felony assault and possessing weapons while under disability. His fate now hangs in balance as he remains in jail, awaiting his court appearance scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

A Spate of Shootings

In an unrelated incident, Donte Eugene Hess, aged 21, of Staunton, was slapped with a charge of reckless handling of a firearm, stemming from the December 22 incident linked to the Lyndhurst shooting. Furthermore, a 17-year-old boy found himself at the receiving end of a violent act when he was hit by a car and then shot in Cleveland near E. 69th Street and Fleet Avenue. The victim’s identity remains under wraps, with no information about the potential suspect or suspects forthcoming.

0
Crime United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gravenhurst Motel Owner Discovers Break-in by Guest

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Man Arrested in London for Sexual Assault After Online Solicitation

By BNN Correspondents

Young Woman, Sky Lemmons-Dixon, Succumbs to Gunshot Injury in Albany: A Community in Shock

By Rizwan Shah

Hot Springs Man Fatally Shot by Law Enforcement after High-Speed Chase

By Momen Zellmi

Washington Township's Fight Against Catalytic Converter Thefts ...
@Crime · 7 mins
Washington Township's Fight Against Catalytic Converter Thefts ...
heart comment 0
18-year-old Charged with Arson at Harford Mall on New Year’s Eve

By Wojciech Zylm

18-year-old Charged with Arson at Harford Mall on New Year's Eve
Hatboro Woman Gets Probation for Racially Charged Tirade at Pizzeria

By Nitish Verma

Hatboro Woman Gets Probation for Racially Charged Tirade at Pizzeria
Memorial Service Announced for Fallen Spalding County Sergeant

By Waqas Arain

Memorial Service Announced for Fallen Spalding County Sergeant
Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Child Sexual Exploitation

By Hadeel Hashem

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Child Sexual Exploitation
Latest Headlines
World News
The Scandinavian Sleep Method: A New Year Resolution for Better Sleep
7 mins
The Scandinavian Sleep Method: A New Year Resolution for Better Sleep
Imee Marcos Criticizes House's Constitutional Amendment Efforts Amid 2025 Election Preparations
8 mins
Imee Marcos Criticizes House's Constitutional Amendment Efforts Amid 2025 Election Preparations
Syndax's CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Reveals Key Milestones
8 mins
Syndax's CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Reveals Key Milestones
Lehigh Valley's Athlete of the Week: A Community's Celebration of Local Talent
10 mins
Lehigh Valley's Athlete of the Week: A Community's Celebration of Local Talent
Guyana Embarks on its Third UN Security Council Tenure: A Journey of Peace and Prosperity
10 mins
Guyana Embarks on its Third UN Security Council Tenure: A Journey of Peace and Prosperity
Strangles Disease Confirmed in Michigan Horses: What You Need to Know
11 mins
Strangles Disease Confirmed in Michigan Horses: What You Need to Know
Omega Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
11 mins
Omega Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Port Alberni Fire Department Grapples with 80% Spike in Call Volume
12 mins
Port Alberni Fire Department Grapples with 80% Spike in Call Volume
Devils' Forward Timo Meier to Miss Game against Capitals due to New Injury
14 mins
Devils' Forward Timo Meier to Miss Game against Capitals due to New Injury
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
20 mins
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
21 mins
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
50 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
5 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
5 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app