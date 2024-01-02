Lyndhurst Shooting Incident: Suspect Arrested and Charged

In the small hours of the last day of 2023, a 22-year-old woman from Lyndhurst, Ohio, found herself at the epicenter of a shooting incident that unfolded on her home turf. The events transpired rapidly as she made her way out of a vehicle and into her residence on Farnhurst Road. The man accompanying her, swiftly identified as the shooter, vanished from the scene in a black van.

The Scene of the Crime

Local police, upon reaching the woman’s residence, were greeted by the chilling sight of shell casings strewn around her abode. A detective was promptly brought on board, signaling a deep dive into the night’s unnerving events. As the investigation gained momentum, the identity of the alleged perpetrator surfaced – 21-year-old Da Quan Damone Binion, a resident of South Euclid.

The Chase Ends

Later, South Euclid police, in a breakthrough, located Binion’s vehicle on Lucille Avenue. The discovery expedited his arrest and the impounding of his vehicle, drawing the dragnet around him tighter. Unraveling his history, Binion was found to be charged with felony assault and possessing weapons while under disability. His fate now hangs in balance as he remains in jail, awaiting his court appearance scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

A Spate of Shootings

In an unrelated incident, Donte Eugene Hess, aged 21, of Staunton, was slapped with a charge of reckless handling of a firearm, stemming from the December 22 incident linked to the Lyndhurst shooting. Furthermore, a 17-year-old boy found himself at the receiving end of a violent act when he was hit by a car and then shot in Cleveland near E. 69th Street and Fleet Avenue. The victim’s identity remains under wraps, with no information about the potential suspect or suspects forthcoming.