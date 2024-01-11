Lyft Faces Federal Lawsuit Over Alleged Rape by Driver, Leading to Pregnancy

In a significant case that further amplifies the concerns over ride-sharing safety, Tabatha Means has taken a bold step by filing a federal lawsuit against Lyft.

Advertisment

The lawsuit alleges that she was raped by a driver from the ride-sharing giant in 2019, an assault that led to her becoming pregnant and subsequently giving birth to a child.

The incident reportedly transpired after Means, who was under the influence of alcohol, was picked up by a Lyft driver who initiated inappropriate comments and later tracked her into her home to commit the assault.

Despite Lyft's staunch denial of the incident occurring through their service, DNA evidence has provided an irrefutable link to the driver being the biological father of Means's child.

Lyft's assertion that the alleged incident did not occur during a trip booked through their platform has been countered by Rachel Abrams, Means's attorney, who insists that the incident indeed involved a trip arranged through the Lyft app.