Lyft and Instacart Contractor Turns Assailant: A Tale of Theft, Aggression, and Possible Hate Crime

A wave of fear swept through Washington, D.C., as 32-year-old Tireek Myrick, a contractor for Lyft and Instacart, was implicated in two separate incidents of aggression, theft, and potential hate crime. Myrick turned himself in to the police upon identification as the assailant in both instances, marking a chilling turn of events in the city's crime chronicle.

Instacart Delivery Turns Into Home Invasion

On January 13, Myrick, while working as an Instacart delivery person, falsely claimed to have completed a delivery. He later returned to the customer's home, demanding money and resorting to theft. The incident reached a boiling point when Myrick forcibly entered the residence, stealing a laptop, and instilling terror in the victims, including a 9-year-old child. The misuse of a service app and the blatant violation of a family's security have intensified the shock surrounding the incident.

Lyft Ride Erupts Into Assault

In a separate incident on January 28, Myrick, then acting as a Lyft driver, found himself in a dispute with his passenger, Rabbi Menachem Shemtov, over the car radio's volume. The disagreement spiraled out of control, with Myrick assaulting the Rabbi, knocking off his yarmulke, and subjecting him to both verbal and physical abuse. The Rabbi's lacerations bear silent testimony to the violence of the altercation.

Possible Hate Crime Investigation

Witnesses recorded the assault, and the police are now investigating the incident as a potential hate crime. This follows Myrick's derogatory comments about Rabbi Shemtov's Jewish identity during their confrontation. Myrick's identity was confirmed using his app profile pictures and previous mugshots, which further strengthened the case against him.

Both Lyft and Instacart have taken action in response to these incidents. Lyft has deactivated Myrick as a driver and condemned his behavior, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with service apps and the need for stringent safety measures. As investigations continue and the city awaits justice, these events have left a lasting impression on the community's collective consciousness.