Luzerne DA Pursues Online Predatory Cases, Sparks Legal Controversy

Luzerne County District Attorney, Sam Sanguedolce, is tenaciously pursuing the prosecution of individuals apprehended for endeavoring to solicit sex from minors online. This approach is steeped in controversy due to a contrasting legal interpretation in Clearfield County, causing a schism in the application of justice.

The crux of the dispute originates from cases instigated by Musa Harris, a self-proclaimed ‘predator catcher’ in Luzerne County. Defense attorneys in Luzerne are leveraging an opinion by Clearfield County President Judge, Fredric J. Ammerman, to advocate for the dismissal of cases. Ammerman’s ruling interprets the statute concerning unlawful contact with a minor as excluding interactions with individuals impersonating minors, who are not affiliated with law enforcement.

Standoff in the Courts

Conversely, Luzerne County President Judge, Michael T. Vough, has refuted these motions to dismiss cases on similar grounds. Vough’s stance is clear, ‘impossibility is not a defense’, emphasizing the charge as an attempt, a legal classification distinct from successful execution of the crime. Sanguedolce remains steadfast in his assertion that the charges are valid under the criminal attempt offense. He maintains that until an appellate court decrees otherwise, these charges have solid grounds for prosecution.

Nevertheless, Sanguedolce concedes that cases initiated by Harris are meticulously scrutinized. A significant number of these cases have been dropped due to insufficient evidence. A review of Luzerne County Court records reveals that 13 defendants have either been sentenced or are currently facing open cases. Of these, 12 are presided over by Judge Vough and one by Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. A motions hearing for one such defendant, John Daniel Davenport, is slated before Vough.