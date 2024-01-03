Luzerne County Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder and Deception

In a case that has shaken Luzerne County, Todd William Bebo has been sentenced to a formidable 14 to 37 years in state prison. The sentencing, delivered by Judge David W. Lupas, comes on the heels of a series of charges that have garnered significant public attention. Bebo was convicted for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Mallis, and for deceitfully denying possession of firearms.

Unraveling a Web of Crime

The conviction stems from a series of incidents that unfolded beginning on November 11, 2022. On this fateful night, Bebo was left alone at a bar by Mallis and her friends, a situation that seemingly triggered an intense agitation in him. This agitation escalated to a dangerous point, leading Bebo to fire a shot from an AR15 rifle and engage in a tense standoff with the local police.

A Violation of Trust and Law

Despite a subsequent protection-from-abuse order issued against him, mandating the relinquishment of his firearms, Bebo proved to be untrustworthy. He was later discovered in possession of a cache of ammunition and firearm magazines, demonstrating a flagrant disregard for the law. His actions brought forth further charges: possession of an offensive weapon, possessing instruments of crime, illegal possession of a firearm, and loitering and prowling at night.

The Final Act of Intimidation

The crescendo of this chilling saga occurred on December 9, 2022. Surveillance footage caught Bebo at Mallis’ residence armed with a sawed-off shotgun and other alarming items, including a sledgehammer and a backpack filled with duct tape and shotgun shells. The potential for a catastrophic event was averted when Bebo left the premises after realizing Mallis was home.

In the aftermath of this ordeal, Bebo was also charged with terroristic threats and providing false statements under penalty of law, further cementing the gravity of his offenses. After a three-day trial in October, a Luzerne County jury handed down the substantial sentence, encapsulating a harrowing chapter in the lives of all involved.