Abuja-Bound Luxury Bus Passengers Kidnapped; N15M Ransom Demanded

In a chilling incident, luxury passengers en route to Abuja from Kogi State found their journey brutally interrupted. On February 3, 2024, two buses from GIG and ABC Transports were ambushed in Inyele Eteke, Olalamaboro Local Government Area, and their passengers kidnapped. The exact number of victims remains a question mark, as the buses were discovered void of their human cargo.

Chude Nnamdi, a noted social media influencer, raised the alarm when his wife, a passenger on one of the buses, was amongst those abducted. The kidnappers, operating with a cold precision, have demanded a ransom of N15 million. While Nnamdi has taken to social media to circulate the news and implore assistance, the families of the remaining victims are mired in a harrowing wait.

Response from Authorities

The Kogi State Police, confirming the incident, regretfully admitted their inability to ascertain the exact number of victims. However, they remain resolute in their commitment to rescuing the passengers. Local vigilantes and hunters have joined forces with the police, forming a formidable front against the kidnappers.

An additional Tactical Squad, deployed by the Commissioner of Police (CP), has also been mobilized. This squad, comprising the Quick Response Unit, Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, and conventional police personnel, is actively combing the area and tracking the kidnappers.