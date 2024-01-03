en English
Crime

Luggage Theft during Flight Halt at Jeddah Sparks Police Investigation

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:57 pm EST
Luggage Theft during Flight Halt at Jeddah Sparks Police Investigation

On a typical Monday, the Wakad police station received an unusual complaint from a London-based IT professional, Sachin Hari Kamat. He claimed that his luggage, carrying 15 tolas of gold ornaments worth ₹7.60 lakh, was stolen during his flight journey from London to Mumbai.

A Missing Luggage Mystery

After the halt at Jeddah, Kamat discovered the missing valuables while checking his luggage upon receiving it in Mumbai. Sub-inspector Bharat Mane stated that there was no evidence of Kamat’s luggage on board the flight after the Jeddah stop, leading to suspicions that the theft may have occurred during this halt. The lack of resolution from the airline and Mumbai airport, despite multiple visits to review CCTV footage, eventually led Kamat to file a police complaint.

Deepening Investigation

Following the complaint, the police have initiated an investigation into the case, filed under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. A team is set to be dispatched to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivangi Maharaj International Airport for further inquiries.

Airport Complaints: A Larger Picture

This incident brings to light a larger issue of complaints against airports, including Mumbai’s international airport. Ranging from rude staff and poor passenger assistance to extortionate parking rates and lost luggage, these grievances underline a need for better security and customer service. However, Kamat’s case stands out as a particularly serious concern, highlighting the potential for criminal activity even within the supposed security of an airport.

0
Crime Saudi Arabia Transportation
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

