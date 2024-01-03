Luggage Theft during Flight Halt at Jeddah Sparks Police Investigation

On a typical Monday, the Wakad police station received an unusual complaint from a London-based IT professional, Sachin Hari Kamat. He claimed that his luggage, carrying 15 tolas of gold ornaments worth ₹7.60 lakh, was stolen during his flight journey from London to Mumbai.

A Missing Luggage Mystery

After the halt at Jeddah, Kamat discovered the missing valuables while checking his luggage upon receiving it in Mumbai. Sub-inspector Bharat Mane stated that there was no evidence of Kamat’s luggage on board the flight after the Jeddah stop, leading to suspicions that the theft may have occurred during this halt. The lack of resolution from the airline and Mumbai airport, despite multiple visits to review CCTV footage, eventually led Kamat to file a police complaint.

Deepening Investigation

Following the complaint, the police have initiated an investigation into the case, filed under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. A team is set to be dispatched to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivangi Maharaj International Airport for further inquiries.

Airport Complaints: A Larger Picture

This incident brings to light a larger issue of complaints against airports, including Mumbai’s international airport. Ranging from rude staff and poor passenger assistance to extortionate parking rates and lost luggage, these grievances underline a need for better security and customer service. However, Kamat’s case stands out as a particularly serious concern, highlighting the potential for criminal activity even within the supposed security of an airport.