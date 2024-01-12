Ludhiana Tragedy: Liquor Vendor Burnt Alive in Car Fire After Accident

In an unfortunate incident that has left the small town of Kadon in shock, a liquor vend contractor named Sher Singh, aged 37, met with a fiery end. The incident occurred on a desolate stretch of the Doraha-Payal road near Kadon village on a Wednesday night. Singh, a resident of Una in Himachal Pradesh, was burned alive after his car crashed into a tree and subsequently caught fire.

Sequence of Events

As per the details pieced together by the local law enforcement, the tragic mishap transpired somewhere between 11:00 and 11:30 PM. Singh’s car mysteriously veered off course and collided with a tree lining the roadside. The impact of the crash was severe enough to ignite a fire in the vehicle.

A passerby chanced upon the horrific sight of the car engulfed in flames and promptly alerted the fire department. Sadly, by the time help arrived, it was too late. Singh was found dead, having succumbed to the intense heat inside his car.

Sher Singh: The Man Behind the Tragedy

Prior to this unfortunate event, Sher Singh was a well-known figure in the area, having been involved in liquor contracts in Samrala and Bassi Pathana. In 2022, he began working in the Payal area as a partner in liquor vends.

Police Investigation Underway

As news of the tragedy spread, Payal DSP Nikhil Garg announced that the police had begun inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, in a bid to unearth further details about the cause of the fire and eventual death.

The shock and grief that has gripped the small town of Kadon and its surrounding areas is palpable. A tragic end to a seemingly ordinary night has left many questions unanswered. As the police continue their investigation, one can only hope that the truth will emerge, offering some solace to those left behind.