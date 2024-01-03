Lucknow Maid Orchestrates Rs 35 Lakh Heist from Engineer’s Home

In the heart of Lucknow, a city known for its rich history and vibrant culture, a trusted household maid, Anuradha alias Radha, orchestrated a heist of Rs 35 lakh and a precious diamond. The crime was masterminded in the home of a zonal engineer from the irrigation department, where she had been a trusted employee for eight long years.

An Inside Job

Radha, 48, didn’t work alone. She recruited five accomplices, including her 27-year-old son-in-law, Sumit Singh, and her 19-year-old son, Abhay Singh. The crime was committed in the absence of the engineer, who was posted in the Jhansi division at the time. The house was left locked, providing the perfect opportunity for the gang to strike.

Decoding the Crime

The robbery occurred on the night of December 23, 2023. When the engineer returned, he discovered the theft and filed a complaint with the Vibhuti Khand police on December 25. An FIR was registered, and a team was assigned to solve the case. The police utilized CCTV footage, surveillance, and manual intelligence to identify the culprits. The diligent work of the police led to the arrest of Radha and her gang in Lakhimpur-Kheri on Tuesday.

Recovery and Arrest

Upon arrest, the police managed to recover Rs 27 lakh, three iPhones, and various pieces of gold and silver jewelry from the gang. However, the remaining cash had already been spent. This audacious crime, masterminded by a trusted employee and executed by her family, has sent shockwaves through Lucknow, reminding citizens of the need for vigilance, even within their homes.