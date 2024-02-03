Lucknow Family Tragedy: Partition Dispute, Not Land Feud, Spurs Triple Murder

Three members of a family in Lucknow's Malihabad area were brutally murdered in a violent episode that has sent shockwaves through the community. The victims, killed by their close relatives, were initially speculated to be casualties of a bitter land dispute. However, Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar has since clarified that the conflict was not centered around land ownership but was instead tied to a joint account embroiled in a partition case.

Deep-Rooted Conflict and Tragic Consequence

The roots of this conflict can be traced back to a partition decision made in 2013, which was supervised in 2018, and the appeal for which is still ongoing. In January, one of the involved parties requested the execution of the order, which prompted a notice for further proceedings to be issued on the day of the tragic incident. However, a stay order on the disputed property brought proceedings to a halt. The victims had been supporting another party in a separate dispute with the accused, which ultimately led to this horrific event.

Caught on Camera: A Family Torn Apart

The chilling incident was captured on CCTV footage, which showed a man identified as Lallan, the brother of one of the deceased, opening fire on his niece. This ruthless act resulted in the deaths of the woman, her husband, and their son. This shocking act of violence has left the community grappling with the reality of how a dispute could escalate to such a tragic end.

Justice Sought: Arrests and Investigation Underway

Following the incident, a complaint has been lodged, and one person has been arrested, with more arrests anticipated soon. This event serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences that long-standing disputes can have, and of the urgent need for justice in such cases. As the investigation continues, the community waits in hope for swift justice and the restoration of peace.