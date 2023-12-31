en English
Crime

Lucknow Customs Seizes Ingeniously Concealed Gold in a Coffee Machine

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:59 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:31 am EST
Lucknow Customs Seizes Ingeniously Concealed Gold in a Coffee Machine

On the bustling streets of Lucknow, vigilant customs officers made a startling discovery. They seized a staggering 3.497 kilograms of gold ingeniously hidden inside a seemingly ordinary coffee machine. This remarkable find is the latest in the ongoing efforts by Indian authorities to curb the illegal smuggling of precious metals into the country.

Gold Bars Hidden in Plain Sight

In an inspection that seemed routine, officers came across two cylindrical gold bars. The bars were cleverly concealed within the coffee machine, a ploy designed to outwit the keen eyes of customs officers. However, the vigilant officers were not fooled. They uncovered the illicit cargo, a testament to their training and commitment to their duty.

(Read Also: Barbeque Nation Battles Economic Challenges Amidst Inflation and Market Uncertainty)

Investigation Underway to Uncover the Culprits

Following the recovery, authorities have launched an investigation to trace the origins of the gold and identify the individuals involved in this smuggling attempt. The seized gold bars serve as crucial evidence in this ongoing investigation. The case highlights the challenges faced by customs and border protection agencies in preventing the smuggling of valuable commodities into the country.

(Read Also: India's Railway Sector Takes a Leap Forward: PM's Office Flags Off Vande Bharat Trains)

Persistent Efforts Against Gold Smuggling

This incident is not an isolated one. Recently, Torkham customs officials foiled a similar smuggling attempt, discovering 1.8 kilograms of gold hidden within an imported cargo. Meanwhile, the Madurai airport customs intelligence wing intercepted a passenger arriving from Dubai, seizing 1.4 kg of gold worth Rs 91 lakh. The gold was concealed with clay in the passenger’s belongings.

As the investigations continue, the customs department is hopeful of unearthing potential links to organized smuggling networks. These continuous efforts reflect the commitment of the customs department to prevent the illicit trade of precious metals and uphold the law.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
