Lucinda Ann Yuzos Sentenced for Severe Domestic Assault

Lucinda Ann Yuzos, a 49-year-old member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, has been handed down a 41-month prison sentence for her role in an assault that resulted in substantial bodily harm to her intimate partner. The verdict was handed down following the incident that took place on May 31, 2022, painting a grim picture of domestic violence and its severe repercussions.

Details of the Assault

Yuzos and her partner, identified only as John Doe, were involved in a violent altercation that left Doe with significant injuries. The aftermath of the assault presented a horrifying scene – a large gash on Doe’s forehead with exposed bone, a fractured orbital floor, and multiple fractures that required surgical intervention. The severity of the injuries speaks volumes about the violence that unfolded on that fateful day.

Yuzos’ Admittance and Sentence

During the sentencing hearing, Yuzos admitted to assaulting Doe with a 2×4, a confession that undoubtedly played a significant role in her sentencing. The court concluded that Yuzos will serve 41 months in prison, followed by a three-year period of supervised release. This judgment serves as a stark reminder of the legal implications of domestic violence and the justice system’s commitment to holding perpetrators accountable.

The Victim’s Road to Recovery

John Doe’s path to recovery is a testament to human resilience. After the initial surgeries to treat his wounds, Doe has undergone eight additional surgeries at the Eye Institute of New Mexico, as he continues to battle the consequences of this violent encounter.

Investigation and Prosecution

The case was thoroughly investigated by the FBI Las Cruces Resident Agency and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, demonstrating the seriousness of the crime. The prosecution was led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joni Autrey Stahl, who ensured that Yuzos was held accountable for her actions.