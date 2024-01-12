en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Lucinda Ann Yuzos Sentenced for Severe Domestic Assault

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:31 pm EST
Lucinda Ann Yuzos Sentenced for Severe Domestic Assault

Lucinda Ann Yuzos, a 49-year-old member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, has been handed down a 41-month prison sentence for her role in an assault that resulted in substantial bodily harm to her intimate partner. The verdict was handed down following the incident that took place on May 31, 2022, painting a grim picture of domestic violence and its severe repercussions.

Details of the Assault

Yuzos and her partner, identified only as John Doe, were involved in a violent altercation that left Doe with significant injuries. The aftermath of the assault presented a horrifying scene – a large gash on Doe’s forehead with exposed bone, a fractured orbital floor, and multiple fractures that required surgical intervention. The severity of the injuries speaks volumes about the violence that unfolded on that fateful day.

Yuzos’ Admittance and Sentence

During the sentencing hearing, Yuzos admitted to assaulting Doe with a 2×4, a confession that undoubtedly played a significant role in her sentencing. The court concluded that Yuzos will serve 41 months in prison, followed by a three-year period of supervised release. This judgment serves as a stark reminder of the legal implications of domestic violence and the justice system’s commitment to holding perpetrators accountable.

The Victim’s Road to Recovery

John Doe’s path to recovery is a testament to human resilience. After the initial surgeries to treat his wounds, Doe has undergone eight additional surgeries at the Eye Institute of New Mexico, as he continues to battle the consequences of this violent encounter.

Investigation and Prosecution

The case was thoroughly investigated by the FBI Las Cruces Resident Agency and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, demonstrating the seriousness of the crime. The prosecution was led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joni Autrey Stahl, who ensured that Yuzos was held accountable for her actions.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
18 seconds ago
Brampton Social Worker Faces Sexual Assault and Public Indecency Charges
A 41-year-old Brampton social worker, Gairy Stephens, finds himself in the grip of the law. He has been charged with sexual assault and public indecency by Peel police’s Special Victims Unit. The charges stem from an alleged incident that occurred at a Brampton shelter where Stephens was employed on November 17, 2023. Alleged Assault and
Brampton Social Worker Faces Sexual Assault and Public Indecency Charges
NBC's 'Dateline' Delves Into Tragic Familial Betrayal in Murder of Austin Jeweler
7 mins ago
NBC's 'Dateline' Delves Into Tragic Familial Betrayal in Murder of Austin Jeweler
Israeli Rapper Subliminal Accused of School Break-In Over Alleged Bullying
9 mins ago
Israeli Rapper Subliminal Accused of School Break-In Over Alleged Bullying
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
3 mins ago
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
Nick Carter Files Defamation Lawsuit, Alleges Extortion Plot Amid Sexual Assault Claims
5 mins ago
Nick Carter Files Defamation Lawsuit, Alleges Extortion Plot Amid Sexual Assault Claims
Andrews Police Department Seeks Public Help in Credit Card Abuse Case
6 mins ago
Andrews Police Department Seeks Public Help in Credit Card Abuse Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
19 seconds
Major Sports Leagues Announce Significant Personnel Changes
Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator
32 seconds
Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Celtics' Coach Mazzulla Benches Starters: A Strategic Move for Long-Term Success
53 seconds
Celtics' Coach Mazzulla Benches Starters: A Strategic Move for Long-Term Success
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition
1 min
Valorant Esports 2024: New Teams and Roster Changes Shake Up the Competition
Tennis Champion Pat Rafter Embraces Padel, a New Competitive Arena
2 mins
Tennis Champion Pat Rafter Embraces Padel, a New Competitive Arena
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
3 mins
Unnoticed Death in Agoura Hills Stirs Community Reflection on Homelessness
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
4 mins
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather
4 mins
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
5 mins
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app