LSU Athletic Burglary: Brett Pemberton Arrested for Stealing Shoes, Equipment

Early on Feb. 28, LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center became the target of a burglary that resulted in the theft of several athletic items, including a pair of basketball shoes. Surveillance footage captured two to three males making multiple entries into the facility. The LSU police investigation led to the arrest of 19-year-old Brett Pemberton, a resident of the Arlington apartments near LSU, marking a significant breakthrough in the case.

Investigation and Arrest

The LSU police, utilizing surveillance video, identified Brett Pemberton as one of the individuals involved in the burglary. Pemberton, who had a history of similar offenses, was apprehended on Wednesday. A search of his apartment unearthed two LSU volleyball jerseys and a pair of size 15 Nike Lebron shoes, directly linking him to the crime. This arrest underscores the ongoing issues of security and theft targeting athletic facilities at LSU.

Background and Previous Incidents

Pemberton's arrest in November for a burglary at Tiger Stadium, where more than $4,700 worth of items were stolen, paints a concerning picture of repeated criminal behavior targeting LSU's athletic programs. The repeated nature of Pemberton's crimes raises questions about security measures at LSU's athletic facilities and the challenges in preventing such targeted thefts.

Implications for LSU

The theft from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and Pemberton's subsequent arrest bring to light significant security vulnerabilities at LSU's athletic facilities. With the loss of valuable athletic equipment and the breach of secured areas, LSU may need to reassess its security protocols to prevent future incidents. This event not only highlights the direct impact of the theft on the university's athletic department but also raises broader concerns about campus security and the measures in place to protect its assets.