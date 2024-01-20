Love Triangle Turns Violent at Guimaras State University: Student Fatally Shot by Ex-Boyfriend

The placid campus of Guimaras State University (GSU) was shattered by an act of extreme violence on January 19, when Christine Mae Piamonte, a 22-year-old business administration student, was brutally shot by her ex-boyfriend, Zoilo Sereño. Sereño, an employee of the Pulupandan Rural Health Unit, had reportedly visited the campus under the pretext of delivering Piamonte's allowance. The confrontation took an unexpected and tragic turn when Sereño discovered Piamonte with her new boyfriend, Ram Arlo Tacubay, in Room 3 of GSU's Agri-Eco Building.

Tragedy Struck Amidst Love Triangle

According to witnesses, Sereño, who hails from Barangay Zone 6, Pulupandan City, walked in on Piamonte and Tacubay sharing a romantic moment. Overcome with rage and jealousy, Sereño pulled out a homemade revolver and opened fire. Tacubay, who was in the midst of preparing for a cultural festival, sustained injuries but survived the attack. Piamonte, tragically, was hit in the head and succumbed to her injuries at Buenavista Emergency Hospital.

Aftermath of The Incident

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the university has pledged its full cooperation with the authorities for a thorough investigation. Sereño is currently detained at the Buenavista Municipal Police Station, awaiting charges. The GSU community is grappling with the shock and grief of losing one of their own in such a horrific act of violence. The incident has also raised serious questions about the security protocols at the university and the need for increased vigilance to ensure the safety of students.

Remembering Christine Mae Piamonte

Christine Mae Piamonte, a native of Barangay Cabungahan, San Lorenzo, Guimaras, was in her fourth year of studying business administration. Her untimely demise has left her classmates and faculty in a state of profound sadness. Piamonte, who had been in a relationship with Sereño for three years before they separated in September of the previous year, is remembered as a diligent student and a kind-hearted friend. This tragic incident underscores the devastating consequences of uncontrolled jealousy and violence.