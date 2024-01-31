Louisville Police Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Man Jorge Chala Diaz

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has issued a public plea for assistance in locating Jorge Chala Diaz, a 37-year-old man who has mysteriously disappeared. Diaz was last spotted in the area of the 7200 block of Yorktown Road on January 17. However, his whereabouts since then have remained an enigma, causing concern and anxiety among his family and the local community.

A Detailed Description

Diaz is described as a male of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes. His height is registered at 5 feet 6 inches. On the day of his disappearance, he was seen wearing a tan hoodie, light blue pants, and white tennis shoes. He was also driving a grey 2016 KIA Soul, a detail that the police hope might be a significant clue in their ongoing investigation. The car bore a temporary tag, a detail that could potentially narrow down the search.

Health Concerns Amplify the Urgency

The LMPD's concern for Diaz's safety is intensified due to potential health issues that Diaz may have been dealing with. The specifics of these health issues have not been disclosed, but the added element of concern has undoubtedly increased the urgency of the search. His family, too, is deeply worried about his health and safety, further underlining the seriousness of the situation.

Public Assistance Requested

The LMPD is urging anyone with information about Diaz's whereabouts to come forward. They have set up an anonymous tip hotline and an online tip portal to facilitate public involvement in the search. This move is not just a testament to the department's commitment to finding Diaz but also an acknowledgement of the critical role that community members can play in such cases.