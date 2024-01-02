Louisiana Officer Surrenders in Shooting Incident Involving Police Chief and Wife

In the shadow of the holiday season, a grim cloud has descended on the law enforcement community of Opelousas, Louisiana. Officer Savannah Butler of the Opelousas Police Department, found herself at the center of a disquieting incident. On December 22, 2023, Butler’s residence became the stage for a confrontation with dire consequences; not only for the incumbent parties but also for the faith placed in the city’s justice system.

A Confrontation Gone Awry

The incident unfolded when Captain Crystal Leblanc, serving with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and wife to Opelousas Police Chief Graig “Twin” Leblanc, came to Butler’s residence to engage in a discussion with her husband. The conversation rapidly escalated into an altercation, with Officer Butler emerging, firearm in hand. In the ensuing struggle for control of the weapon, it discharged, injuring both Chief Leblanc and his wife, Captain Leblanc.

Obstructing Justice

In the aftermath of the shooting, Butler attempted to conceal evidence before reporting to the Sheriff’s Office, casting a darker shade to an already troubling scenario. This revelation led to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office issuing an arrest warrant for Butler, leading to her surrender on New Year’s Day.

The Consequences and the Concerns

Butler now faces two counts of negligent injury, obstruction of justice, and illegal discharge of a firearm. Additionally, Captain Leblanc received a trespass summons for venturing onto Butler’s property uninvited. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz acknowledged the concerns regarding his office’s involvement in the investigation due to the officers’ affiliations with law enforcement. This incident brings to the fore the delicate balance between personal conflicts and professional obligations within the law enforcement community.