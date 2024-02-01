Louisiana Community Corners Burglary Suspect: Two Arrests, One Fugitive

In a display of community vigilance, residents of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, took decisive action against a man suspected of multiple burglaries in their neighborhood. On January 27, Zachary Lafleur, identified as a member of a trio involved in a series of home and vehicle burglaries, was confronted by alert homeowners.

A Dramatic Confrontation

In a tense encounter, Lafleur was chased and cornered by the residents. One homeowner escalated the situation by shooting out the tires of Lafleur's vehicle as he attempted to escape. Despite the disabled vehicle, Lafleur managed to flee the scene on foot.

A Twist in the Tale

In a surprising turn of events, Lafleur was later discovered sleeping inside a truck by another neighbor. The neighbor detained Lafleur at gunpoint, maintaining the standoff until the arrival of local law enforcement.

Arrest and Investigation

Following the incident, local authorities arrested two suspects, Zachary Lafleur and Amber Skelton, both of whom are residents of Ponchatoula. Lafleur faces charges including residential and vehicle burglary, attempted burglary, property damage, and illegal possession of stolen items. Skelton has been charged with residential and vehicle burglary, and illegal possession of stolen items.

A third suspect, Branson Monistere, remains at large. Monistere is wanted on multiple counts of burglary and possession of stolen items. The burglaries reportedly involved selling stolen goods from a U-Haul truck parked outside a local tobacco store. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is spearheading the investigation and has urged the public to share any information regarding Monistere's whereabouts.