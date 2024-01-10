en English
Biographies

Louis Ferrante’s ‘Borgata’: An Insider’s History of the American Mafia

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
Louis Ferrante’s ‘Borgata’: An Insider’s History of the American Mafia

Former Gambino crime family member and author, Louis Ferrante, has launched a new book, ‘Borgata.’ The book, he claims, provides an exhaustive history of the American mafia, tracing its roots from mid-19th-century Sicily to its zenith in 1960s America. Ferrante, who spent eight years in prison for his involvement in various heists and hijackings, presents himself as a unique authority on the subject.

Contrasting Perspectives

Unlike mafia books penned by informants, prosecutors, and historians without firsthand criminal experience, Ferrante’s perspective is unique. His previous work, ‘Mob Rules,’ was praised for its distinctive business advice with a ‘wiseguy’ twist. With ‘Borgata,’ Ferrante aims to offer an unparalleled insider’s view of the mafia.

An Insider’s View

He asserts that his personal experience within the crime family gives him insights that traditional historians lack. Ferrante boldly predicts that ‘Borgata’ will become the seminal work on the history of the American mafia, offering a depth of understanding that he believes is rare among mafia narratives.

Historical Comparisons

Ferrante goes as far as comparing his approach to Edward Gibbon’s classic history of the Roman Empire. He suggests that his direct involvement with the mafia offers a depth of understanding comparable to what Gibbon’s work would have had if he had lived among the Caesars.

Biographies Crime United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

