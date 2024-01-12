Lottery Millionaire Walter Cross Arrested Following Horse Farm Dispute

Millionaire lottery winner, Walter Cross, landed himself in hot waters after getting embroiled in a confrontation with mother and daughter, Kellie and Megan Cowan. The heated dispute involved horses on Cross’s farm, a property previously rented to the Cowans. The 69-year-old Cross found himself on the wrong side of the law in an incident that escalated from a property dispute to a full-blown feud.

Confrontation and Arrest

The dispute erupted when the Cowans were shifting animals from Cross’s farm following a fallout. In an attempt to secure his property, Cross had padlocked the area. However, upon discovering the padlock had been cut, he aggressively confronted the Cowans, unleashing a torrent of foul language targeted primarily at the young Megan. Despite the millionaire himself contacting the police over the damaged padlock, the tables turned when he was the one placed under arrest after the Cowans reported his unruly behavior.

Court Admissions and Aftermath

In a subsequent hearing at the Lanark Sheriff Court, Cross admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during the March 2022 incident. Sheriff Adrian Cottam admonished Cross, meaning he escaped any punishment for his actions. However, the incident was recorded on his criminal record, a blotch unlikely to be erased anytime soon. The Cowans, on the other hand, were ordered to provide compensation for the damaged locks, a result of their unauthorised entrance.

The Intricacies of the Dispute

The court heard about the intricacies of the dispute which revolved around access to the field. The Cowans had been using an unauthorized entrance, leading to the confrontation. Cross, who had hit the jackpot with a share of a £20 million syndicate lottery win back in September 2000, expressed regret over the incident. A charge alleging Cross damaged a vehicle was eventually dropped by the prosecutors, bringing a dramatic end to the saga that had unfolded on his farm.