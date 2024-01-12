en English
Crime

Los Angeles Catholic Bishop David O’Connell Fatally Shot in Hacienda Heights Home

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:36 pm EST
Los Angeles Catholic Bishop David O’Connell Fatally Shot in Hacienda Heights Home

As the sun set on Saturday, tragedy struck at the heart of the Catholic community in Los Angeles. Bishop David O’Connell, a respected clergyman, was found fatally shot in his Hacienda Heights home. The shocking news of the bishop’s untimely demise reached his parishioners during Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, delivered by a somber Archbishop José H. Gomez.

Unraveling the Tragedy

Upon receiving a distress call, the police arrived at the scene by 1 PM and pronounced Bishop O’Connell dead. The circumstances surrounding the shooting, as well as the motives, remain cloaked in uncertainty. Law enforcement is painstakingly piecing together the events leading up to the fatal incident and are diligently pursuing leads in the hope of unravelling this tragic mystery.

A Life Dedicated to Service

Bishop O’Connell served the church selflessly for 45 years. Starting his journey as a priest, he rose through the ranks to become a bishop, leaving his mark on the lives of countless believers. Archbishop Gomez described him as a ‘peacemaker’ and a ‘man of deep prayer’ – sentiments echoed by the countless lives touched by Bishop O’Connell’s earnest dedication to his faith and his flock.

A Plea for Prayers and Justice

Following the news of the calamitous event, a statement was issued to the media on Sunday morning. The statement urged prayers for Bishop O’Connell, his grieving family in Ireland, and for the law enforcement officers investigating the crime. As the Catholic community mourns the loss of their shepherd, they also pray for justice to be served swiftly.

Crime
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

