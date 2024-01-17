Los Angeles Bakery Robbery Caught on Video: No Money Stolen, but $2,000 in Damages

A disturbing incident of robbery unfolded in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles, as surveillance cameras at El Valle Oaxaqueño, a local bakery on Vermont Avenue, captured the entire event. The episode occurred around 3 a.m. on a quiet Monday when an ominous black Cadillac Escalade with obscured license plates pulled up outside the bakery.

Robbery Caught in the Act

While the driver of the Cadillac remained in the vehicle, five individuals, their identities shielded by black hoodies and masks, descended on the bakery. The surveillance video showed these perpetrators forcing their entry into the bakery, shattering a glass door with construction tools. The suspects were then seen combing through the shop, spreading fear among the employees. In a distressing turn of events, one of the robbers was recorded forcibly moving an employee to a back room, a scene chilling enough to send shivers down one's spine.

No Monetary Loss but Significant Damages

Despite the threatening break-in, the bakery owner reported that no money was stolen. However, the damages inflicted during the robbery were substantial, the estimated cost of which was around $2,000. The video footage showed the robbers making their escape in the same black Escalade, leaving behind a shaken staff and a damaged shop.

Investigation Underway

The Los Angeles Police Department, confirming that there were no injuries during the incident, is currently on the trail of these robbery suspects. This horrifying event has put the spotlight on the need for heightened security in local businesses, and a reassessment of their safety measures.