Longview Police Fatally Shoot Woman Pointing Gun in Distress Call

Early on Monday morning, the quiet town of Longview was jolted awake by an incident that ended in tragedy. A woman was fatally shot by police after she allegedly pointed a gun at them. The event unfurled after Longview Police responded to a call concerning a woman attempting suicide and assaulting a man.

Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the man and removed him from harm’s way. The 911 call had painted a vivid picture of a woman in distress, a situation that necessitated immediate police intervention. The officers, trained to handle such precarious situations, acted swiftly to ensure the safety of the man involved.

The Fatal Encounter

Following the rescue of the man, the woman, identified as 29-year-old Katelynn Rose Smith, emerged from the apartment. It was at this point that Smith reportedly aimed a handgun at the officers. In the face of imminent danger, three police officers discharged their weapons, an action that resulted in Smith’s unfortunate demise at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, a standard protocol in such instances. The investigation into the incident has been handed over to the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team. The names of the officers have not been disclosed to the public, respecting their right to privacy during the ongoing investigation.