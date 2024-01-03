en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Longview Police Fatally Shoot Woman Pointing Gun in Distress Call

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
Longview Police Fatally Shoot Woman Pointing Gun in Distress Call

Early on Monday morning, the quiet town of Longview was jolted awake by an incident that ended in tragedy. A woman was fatally shot by police after she allegedly pointed a gun at them. The event unfurled after Longview Police responded to a call concerning a woman attempting suicide and assaulting a man.

Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the man and removed him from harm’s way. The 911 call had painted a vivid picture of a woman in distress, a situation that necessitated immediate police intervention. The officers, trained to handle such precarious situations, acted swiftly to ensure the safety of the man involved.

The Fatal Encounter

Following the rescue of the man, the woman, identified as 29-year-old Katelynn Rose Smith, emerged from the apartment. It was at this point that Smith reportedly aimed a handgun at the officers. In the face of imminent danger, three police officers discharged their weapons, an action that resulted in Smith’s unfortunate demise at the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, a standard protocol in such instances. The investigation into the incident has been handed over to the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team. The names of the officers have not been disclosed to the public, respecting their right to privacy during the ongoing investigation.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ames Police and FBI in Search of Missing 5-Year-Old, Avery Doherty

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Biloxi Standoff: Convicted Felon Charged in New Year's Day Incident

By Rizwan Shah

Illegal Immigrant Arrested at U.S. Capitol: A Spotlight on Immigration and Security Challenges

By Nimrah Khatoon

BC Supreme Court Finds RCMP Breached Charter Rights in Obnes Regis' Case

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dassel Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder and Child Endangerment ...
@Crime · 1 min
Dassel Man Charged with Second-Degree Murder and Child Endangerment ...
heart comment 0
Former Erie County Democratic Chairman Sentenced as Sex Offender

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Former Erie County Democratic Chairman Sentenced as Sex Offender
Swatting Incident Targets Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Amidst Political Drama

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Swatting Incident Targets Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Amidst Political Drama
Calgary Resident Experiences Licence Plate Swap, Raises Awareness

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Calgary Resident Experiences Licence Plate Swap, Raises Awareness
Two Arrested in Harnett County for June Double Homicide

By Dil Bar Irshad

Two Arrested in Harnett County for June Double Homicide
Latest Headlines
World News
Young UK Drinkers Increasingly Opt for Non-Alcoholic Beverages
9 seconds
Young UK Drinkers Increasingly Opt for Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Brown County Gears Up for April's Statewide Election
9 seconds
Brown County Gears Up for April's Statewide Election
Finspot Academy Champions Community Development through Support to Lagoon Sport Club
12 seconds
Finspot Academy Champions Community Development through Support to Lagoon Sport Club
Dressing Up Cats Can Cause Stress and Illness: A Pet Owner's Revelation
13 seconds
Dressing Up Cats Can Cause Stress and Illness: A Pet Owner's Revelation
Ben Shapiro Responds to Tucker Carlson's Critique on 'The Megyn Kelly Show'
17 seconds
Ben Shapiro Responds to Tucker Carlson's Critique on 'The Megyn Kelly Show'
Young UK Drinkers Embrace Low and No-Alcohol Alternatives: Portman Group Report
20 seconds
Young UK Drinkers Embrace Low and No-Alcohol Alternatives: Portman Group Report
Young UK Adults Embrace Low and No-Alcohol Drinks: Portman Group Survey
31 seconds
Young UK Adults Embrace Low and No-Alcohol Drinks: Portman Group Survey
Young UK Drinkers Turn to Non-Alcoholic and Low-Alcohol Alternatives, Portman Group Study Reveals
43 seconds
Young UK Drinkers Turn to Non-Alcoholic and Low-Alcohol Alternatives, Portman Group Study Reveals
Kansas GOP Legislators File Lawsuit Over Constitutional Amendment Convention
43 seconds
Kansas GOP Legislators File Lawsuit Over Constitutional Amendment Convention
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
41 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
3 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
3 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app