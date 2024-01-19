Long Island Frantic Search: Vulnerable 58-Year-Old Man Missing

Long Island is in the grip of a frantic search for a missing 58-year-old man named Michael Dotzler, last seen on Wednesday, January 17. The quest to locate him has intensified as Dotzler, described as a vulnerable adult, may be in need of medical attention due to confusion.

Day of Disappearance

Dotzler's movements on the day of his disappearance have been traced back to two locations. He was first spotted on N Chestnut Street in Massapequa around 4:30 p.m. Later that evening, he left a relative's home on Poulson Street in Wantagh at approximately 10:40 p.m. Currently, the leads hint that he might be in the Point Lookout area.

Physical Description

Dotzler is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. His wardrobe on the day he went missing consisted of a baseball cap, a dark blue bomber jacket, blue jeans, and a pair of black and white sneakers.

Public Appeal

The Nassau County Police and the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse have made a public plea for assistance in locating Dotzler. The public is urged to keep an eye out for him and to come forward should they have any information on his whereabouts. Calls can be made directly to the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad or to 911.