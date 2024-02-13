Long Island Car Break-In: Two Arrested, One at Large

On the chilly morning of February 13, Nassau County Police apprehended two individuals in connection with a car break-in on Mason Drive, Flower Hill, Long Island. The suspects, identified as Tammy Sandoval and Logan Jones, were taken into custody around 1:40 a.m. following the alleged theft of credit cards and other items from a vehicle.

A Night of Unraveled Plans

As the moon cast its silvery glow on the quiet neighborhood, the tranquility was shattered by a car break-in. The incident occurred in the early hours when most residents were tucked away in their homes, oblivious to the unfolding events. The perpetrators, Sandoval and Jones, reportedly made off with multiple credit cards from the vehicle.

A Rapid Response

Alerted by the distress call, Nassau County Police were quick to arrive at the scene. Their swift response led to the apprehension of the two suspects, who had attempted to flee on foot. In their possession, officers found the stolen credit cards and other items taken from the vehicle.

The Arrest and Charges

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that Logan Jones had an additional surprise on him - crack cocaine. This led to an additional charge for possession of a controlled substance. Both Sandoval and Jones now face charges of grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, and possession of a controlled substance.